Andrew's Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Looks Ahead to Next Phase

Published: 6th January 2020 13:52

Andrew's Estate Agents, founded in Neston by Andrew Smith, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in business, and what a great decade it's been. Andrew is also undertaking a huge personal challenge this year.

From humble beginnings renovating and renting out his own properties, Andrew has grown a business that now looks after sales, lettings and property maintenance and management throughout the Wirral.

Andrew Smith, MD of Andrew's Estates, outside what will be the firm's new offices in Neston town centre.

At one time spanning a number of satellite branches, the network has now consolidated into its Neston and Prenton offices, reflecting changes in the market and legislation, such as the increase in online agencies and withdrawal of admin fees in the rental market, that have led to a programme of necessary cost-cutting. However, Andrew is confident that the changes he's made are for the good of the firm and puts it in pole position to go forward into the next 10 years with confidence.

"Having the very best staff and knowledge base, in these two key locations, means we are very well placed to continue to cover customers' needs throughout the Wirral," says Andrew.

New premises



One of the biggest changes is happening in Neston, home of the business, where Andrew has purchased his own property to convert into brand new office space. He's taken over the former High Street Gallery next to Elephant Coffee in the High Street and building work is underway to create space for the space Andrew's Sales, Lettings and management needs, along with sister company Total Property Maintenance. Planning permission is imminent for the building to be extended to incorporate an additional ground floor office space with two apartments above.

Andrew says: "It's always been my intention to purchase a property as a base for the business, and this opportunity came at exactly the right time.

"Consolidating our network into two solid branches allows us to reinvest into the business, instead of seeing much of our income go out the door on overheads.

"We're busy planning for the move to the new offices and securing the future of the business and the Andrew's family of loyal and experienced staff."

Meanwhile, the current office space at the Cross will not lie empty following the move, as a restaurant will be taking it over later this year, adding once more to the growing reputation of Neston as a destination for food lovers.

Personal challenge - Kick Start for Kids



As if all the above were not enough, Andrew is taking on a tough personal challenge in 2020 in support of two great causes.

Andrew has always been a strong supporter of the Neston-based OAKS charity, which has built a school in Sierra Leone and continues to support and expand its efforts to provide education to an ever growing number of children there. A new senior school is being built, and Andrew wanted to help raise funds to kit out the classrooms. As a Trustee of the Charity, Andrew is also central to the new Kick Start for Kids fundraising drive, which sees OAKS join forces with Neston Nomads FC. In support of this, in February he will run and cycle the circa 280 miles from Freetown to Bo (home of the OAKS school). This requires a massive commitment in terms of fitness and training. He hopes to complete the challenge in around 3 days, ending at the OAKS School in time for their annual Sports Day.

Joining him on the journey will be Neston's favourite DJ, Dave Bladen, who will keep a video blog of the expedition and post updates along the way.

You can view a video about the Kick Start for Kids campaign here.

Andrew says: "I'm more than happy to take on this challenge if it will ensure that money raised will make a difference to the lives of people who need it."

f you would like to show your support for these great causes and for Andrew's huge personal effort, please visit the Just Giving page here.

