Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Christian Aid Book Sale and Fundraising Update

Author: Rob Ward Published: 7th January 2020 09:43

Neston and District Christian Aid Committee are organising a book sale, a new venture.

Please feel free to come and have a browse.

It's on Friday January 17th, 10.30am to 12.30pm, in the Teapot Room, Neston Methodist Church, Park Street, Neston CH64 3RB.

Tea, coffee and light refreshments will be available.

If you have any books you wish to donate, please phone Sue Vale on 0151 336 6972.

A bucket collection at Gordale Garden and Home on December 19th raised £509.08. Eileen Ward, Treasurer, said: "We found Gordale's customers very friendly and generous, and the money has gone to help vulnerable people."

Christian Aid Book SaleRob Ward, Elizabeth Pettigrew and Margaret Scudamore collecting at Gordale on December 19th.

Local volunteers also collected and helped with bag-packing on December 21st at Sainsbury's Neston. This money will be counted by Sainsbury's, and the amount will be known in due course.


Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
