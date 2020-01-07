  • Bookmark this page

Neston Market is Back This Week

Published: 7th January 2020 10:20

After a break over Christmas and New Year, Neston's beloved Friday Market is back this week.

Neston Market

Come along to the Market Square between 8am and 2pm to stock up on all your favourite foods, household items, clothes, shoes, bedding and more.

Worth noting for the diary that there are Foodie Fridays coming up on the following dates:

31st January,
28th February,
27th March,
10th April (Good Friday) - Easter Market 

Many of the foodie traders also come along to the weekly market, so be sure to check out the Town Hall's basement Food Hall as well as all the lovely stalls on the square.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market

8am to 2pm

Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

