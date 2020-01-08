Age Matters is Here for Neston's Over 60s

Published: 8th January 2020 08:22

Gareth Powell updates us on Age Matters in the local area, as they begin their second year of support for the older members of the local community.



We have completed our first year as Age Matters CH64 and can report growing success.

Amanda Powell, Jackie Gorman and Anne Jones in the Age Matters CH64 office.

Our Committee has worked well over this period and, with the invaluable support and partnership of Neston Methodist Church, we continue to reach out to the Senior Citizens in the Neston (and wider!) area.

Anne Jones and Jackie Gorman continue to provide support and advice on the ever growing issues which we face and to establish a strong network of policies, resources, advice and support for the local community.

Applications for Attendance and Carer Allowances have increased and we are very successful in obtaining these for our clients. Blue Badge applications are also successfully implemented.

On average up to 20 clients are received and supported each month - showing that there is a growing and continued need for our services.

As a community charity we have been pleased to accept donations and thanks from our community.

As we move into the next decade we are seeking to expand our directory of people and services to further support our activities. We welcome any support and advice - please contact us: 0151 336 8388 or 07714 256197.

The Teapot Café provision has also seen a New Year change as they have set up as a Community Charity within the Church facility. This has allowed them to operate with continuity and will provide a secure base for long term provision.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.