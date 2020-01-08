  • Bookmark this page

McCarthy and Stone Planning Appeal in Willaston Dismissed

Published: 8th January 2020 08:33

In March 2018, developers McCarthy and Stone submitted a planning application to build 35 retirement living homes on the former site of the Royal British Legion in Willaston.

Willaston GrangeAn artists' impression of the proposed 'Willaston Grange' development, planning permission for which has now been dismissed again at appeal.

Following representation from many residents, Willaston Residents & Countryside Society (WR&CS) and Cllr Myles Hogg, this planning application was refused by Cheshire West and Chester Council in September 2018.

McCarthy and Stone then appealed the decision and the Planning Inspector held the hearing on 27th September 2019. This appeal has been dismissed.

The main grounds for dismissal are the detrimental effect that the proposal will have on:

• the character and appearance of the area;
• the living conditions of nearby residents with regards to outlook, privacy and light.

Full details of this Planning appeal dismissal can be seen on our website.

What Happens Next?

A statement by WR&CS says: "The decision about what happens next is for the Royal British Legion (RBL), who own the land. McCarthy and Stone may wish to put in a new planning application for a smaller building or the RBL may decide to offer the land to another purchaser.

"Any planning application for development of the site will require a full planning application be submitted to the Council. WR&CS will respond to any new planning application in line with our planning guidelines, which can be seen on our website."

 

 

