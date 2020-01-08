  • Bookmark this page

Appeal Following Arson Attack in Neston

Published: 8th January 2020 12:16

Cheshire Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following an arson attack at a home in Burton, near Neston.

At around 11pm on Saturday 4 January a front door of a property was set alight near The Village in Burton. No-one was injured during the incident.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone with information or footage that may help with their investigation to get in touch.

Detective Constable Nadine Sturgess, of Ellesmere Port and Neston Local Policing Unit, said: "Arson is an extremely serious offence and we are determined to find those responsible.

"Thankfully the fire was extinguished before it spread but the consequences of such a crime could have been could be a lot worse.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed someone acting suspiciously around the time of the incident.

"Also, we are keen to hear from anyone who may information or could have caught dashcam footage near The Village area of Burton."

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 604859 or give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Cheshire Police

 

