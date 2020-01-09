Volunteers' New Year Tidy Up in Parkgate

Author: David Johnson Published: 9th January 2020 14:11

David Johnson from the Parkgate Society Community Spirit group updates us on their latest litter purge.

Many thanks to the fourteen volunteers who were out in and around Parkgate last week. The first monthly litter pick of the year collected another fifteen bags of litter and plastic rubbish from the area.

Amongst the rubbish collected was the remains of someone's expensive firework display that had been dumped over the seawall onto the marsh. The cardboard boxes, firework tubes, plastic cones and wrappings (scattered across the marsh) filled three bags alone.

Someone spent a lot on fireworks, then casually dumped the detritus on the marsh.

The Parkgate Society Community Spirit volunteers meet at 10am in Mostyn Square on the first Saturday of each month. We spend a couple of hours walking around Parkgate , litter picking and generally improving the area for residents and visitors. If you would like to join us please either email community@parkgatesociety.com to register your interest, or just turn up on the day.

