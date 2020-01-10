Two Jailed for Neston and Parkgate Burglaries

Published: 10th January 2020 17:22

Two men who committed a string of burglaries across Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire have been jailed for a combined total of 13 years.

Jamie Ormond, 26, of no fixed address and Liam Greenwood, 29 of St Anne Street, Liverpool were jailed at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Between Monday 24 June 2019 and Monday 12 August 2019 they broke into five homes in Neston, Parkgate, Lancaster and Frankby while the occupants slept, taking car keys and stealing high powered vehicles.

Ormond was sentenced to six years while Greenwood was sentenced to seven years after also being found guilty of escaping from lawful custody.

Following their sentencing, Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell, from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: "I welcome the sentences handed out by the court and hope that this provides the victims with some closure following their ordeal.

"The conclusion of this case means that two serial burglars have been jailed for a significant amount of time and are off our streets.

"The force is committed to tackling burglary offences and we will do everything in our power to bring those who think they can come to Cheshire to commit crime to justice."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.