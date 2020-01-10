  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Two Jailed for Neston and Parkgate Burglaries

Published: 10th January 2020 17:22

Two men who committed a string of burglaries across Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire have been jailed for a combined total of 13 years.

Jamie Ormond, 26, of no fixed address and Liam Greenwood, 29 of St Anne Street, Liverpool were jailed at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Between Monday 24 June 2019 and Monday 12 August 2019 they broke into five homes in Neston, Parkgate, Lancaster and Frankby while the occupants slept, taking car keys and stealing high powered vehicles.

Ormond was sentenced to six years while Greenwood was sentenced to seven years after also being found guilty of escaping from lawful custody.

Following their sentencing, Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell, from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: "I welcome the sentences handed out by the court and hope that this provides the victims with some closure following their ordeal.

"The conclusion of this case means that two serial burglars have been jailed for a significant amount of time and are off our streets.

"The force is committed to tackling burglary offences and we will do everything in our power to bring those who think they can come to Cheshire to commit crime to justice."

 

Cheshire Police

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Shop, Eat, Drink & Stay in Neston | Lifestyle | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies