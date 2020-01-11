Friends and Councils Help Refurb Neston Park Gates

Published: 11th January 2020 11:15

Two sets of gates to Stanney Fields Park have been refurbished thanks to the efforts of the much loved open space's Friends group, with financial support from both the town and borough councils.

Pictured next to the newly refurbished Chester Road gates to Stanney Fields Park, l-r, Kay Davies and Sue Davies from the Friends group, Cllr Andy Williams and Mayor of Neston Cllr Dominic Roberts.

Gates to the park on both Chester Road, near the Royal British Legion and those further up on Hinderton Road were both in poor condition. The former had even had to be removed for safety reasons due to corrosion.

It was decided by the Committee of the Friends of Stanney Fields Park that the lack of well-maintained entrances to the park gave an impression of neglect, particularly given the prominence of the Chester Road gates as motorists coming into the town slowed down on the approach to the traffic lights.

Enquiries were made into what would be required, and at what cost. Successful applications for funding were made to Neston Town Council's grants programme and to Cheshire West and Chester Council representative for Neston, Andy Williams, from his Member's budget.The Friends also made a contribution from their own funds.

The gates were taken away for the work to be carried out by A D Price Metalcraft in Ellesmere Port and both sets were reinstated in December 2019.

A spokesperson for The Friends said: "There is no doubt that the gates have been much improved and are now safe and secure for a substantial period.

"The park itself is well tended and well loved, and the gates now do justice to the quality of this important local green space.

"We believe that the entrance to the town is enhanced and the existence of the park made more obvious, since there are still people who don't know what lies behind the Civic Hall. We are also giving some thought to providing more signage at the Chester Road entrance to encourage more visitors."

Committee members spend time in the park and obtain feedback from people who attend events there. The Friends' group has had a good response from members of the public to the refurbishment. Chairman Scott Mealor has taken a very active role in supporting the Gates Project, spending considerable time on site whilst the gates were removed and returned. The work has not been straightforward, but Scott has said how rewarding it has been to hear many members of the public showing enthusiasm and approval for the work and the investment being made in the community.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Friends of Stanney Fields Park, or who has ideas for encouraging enjoyment of the park by local people, can contact Sue Davies on 07972 898709. The Friends occasionally run events in the park, details of which can be found on AboutMyArea, the Neston Life app and on the noticeboard next to the children's playground in the park.

