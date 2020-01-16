  • Bookmark this page

Many Thousands of Thank You's to Neston Community Centre Volunteers

Published: 16th January 2020 17:13

Neston Community Youth Centre celebrated the achievements of its volunteers on Friday 10th January with a night of food, drink and fun awards.

The Volunteer Celebration event saw nearly half of NCYC's volunteers gather to recognise their contribution to Neston's strong community spirit.

Volunteers from the Community Garden, Neston Angels, Neston Flicks, Senior Matinees, NCYC reception, Community Events and the Board of Trustees enjoyed the presentation of awards and impressive statistics. Their total impact over the past 18 months of volunteering amounted to 7,650 hours of volunteering benefitting 11,720 people, with a value of £71,145.

Various awards were presented on the night including the Best Legs Award, in recognition of the 1,600,000 steps taken by one volunteer in her befriending role since 2014; the Mary Berry Award, for the volunteer who has baked more than 600 scones for the Senior Matinees since they began in 2017, and the Volunteer We'd Most Like to Take Home to our Mum Award, in honour of two ever-enthusiastic volunteers who have helped on numerous community events.

Neston Community Youth CentreThe original 'famous five' of NCYC were presented with commemorative certificates. Picture, l-r, Joan Joynson, Christine Fergus, Alan Brown, Peter Weston and Paul Davies.

The charity's recent Annual General Meeting saw the last of the original members leave the board and all five were brought back together for the first time in 4 years. Current Chair of Trustees, David Clark, presented them with commemorative certificates recognising Paul Davies, Christine Fergus, Joan Joynson, Alan Brown and Peter Weston as Founder Members and Patrons.

A special tribute was paid to Paul Davies, who as Chair at the time, was instrumental in securing funding and building Neston Community Youth Centre over 12 years ago. One current volunteer who had been young person and part of the consultation group at the time, shared recollections of Paul's vital role and gave a moving insight into his contribution.

It rounded off a very special night for NCYC. In the words of one volunteer after the event: "It's amazing to think how NCYC has grown and expanded, and wonderful to meet everyone and the band of volunteers at the centre, who give selfless effort and dedication, and their sense of community spirit was resonated throughout the evening. The impact they leave in the community is huge.

"Volunteers don't want to be thanked for helping others, our reward is seeing the joy and smiles on the faces of those we do it for."

If you are interested in volunteering with NCYC, please contact Zaria, Community Activities Coordinator on 0151 336 7805 or sign up directly at https://www.nestoncyc.org.uk/community

Comments

