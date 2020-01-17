Fatality Confirmed Following Serious Fire in Neston

Published: 17th January 2020 11:52

A man has died as a result of the fire in Parkgate Road, Neston, police have now confirmed.

Emergency services in attendance at the fire in the early hours of January 17. Photo by Michael Farrie.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: "At 2.05am this morning (Friday 17 January) police were called by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service to a flat fire on Parkgate Road, Neston.

"While firefighters were tackling the fire and searching the premises, the body of a man was discovered in one of the rooms.

"Police and fire officers are investigating the circumstances and enquiries are in the early stages.

"The man's next of kin has been informed.

"Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 613997, or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about."

In an earlier statement, Cheshire Fire & Rescue confirmed that around 1.40am firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a first floor flat in Parkgate Road, Neston. On arrival crews discovered that it was a significant fire.

Gas and electricity supplies to the property were isolated and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a main jet and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started in the kitchen.

It spread to the roof space and the dog groomer shop underneath the flat has sustained water damage due to leaking pipes. The fire did not spread to neighbouring properties.

Once the fire was out firefighters damped the flat down to make it safe and used a large fan to clear smoke from the flat. An aerial ladder platform was used to remove roof tiles and damp the flat down from above.

Fire engine still in Parkgate Road this morning. Photo by Brenda Roe.

One fire engine was still in attendance this morning, causing the partial road closure.

Traffic problems were exacerbated by the unplanned closure of Park Street in Neston due to a water leak. Cheshire West and Chester Council's Street Works team had anticipated that the closure would be cleared by the end of the afternoon on Thursday, but it remained in place through to Friday.

