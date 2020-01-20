Parkate Primary Head's Marathon Challenge

Published: 20th January 2020 08:58

Andy Hutchings, Head Teacher at Parkgate Primary School, is taking on this year's London Marathon for a very special cause.

As he explains on his 'Head on the Run' fundraising page: "I have chosen to run the London Marathon this year in support of the Children's Liver Disease Foundation. This is a charity that is not only close to my heart but also close to the school that I'm the Head Teacher of. This is my very first marathon and I'm honoured to be doing it for such a brilliant charity.

Parkgate Primary School Head Teacher Andy Hutchings, with pupil Imogen Cooper who has inspired his marathon challenge.

"One of the young girls that attends my school - Imogen Cooper - went into liver failure in October 2018, only 6 weeks after starting reception. She has had a very long battle with a very rare liver condition.

"Whilst Imogen was in her reception class she had a life saving liver transplant. This has been a difficult journey over the last 10 months, however the transplant has been successful and Imogen is now back at school.

"Imogen's determination, resilience and wonderful nature has inspired me to raise money for a charity I know has supported Imogen's family and the school through such a difficult time.

"So please help me raise as much money as possible for this wonderful charity to help more families like Imogen's."

If you'd like to show your support for the cause, please visit the fundraising page here.

