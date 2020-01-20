  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Parkate Primary Head's Marathon Challenge

Published: 20th January 2020 08:58

Andy Hutchings, Head Teacher at Parkgate Primary School, is taking on this year's London Marathon for a very special cause.

As he explains on his 'Head on the Run' fundraising page: "I have chosen to run the London Marathon this year in support of the Children's Liver Disease Foundation. This is a charity that is not only close to my heart but also close to the school that I'm the Head Teacher of. This is my very first marathon and I'm honoured to be doing it for such a brilliant charity.

Head on the Run - raising money for a great causeParkgate Primary School Head Teacher Andy Hutchings, with pupil Imogen Cooper who has inspired his marathon challenge.

"One of the young girls that attends my school - Imogen Cooper - went into liver failure in October 2018, only 6 weeks after starting reception. She has had a very long battle with a very rare liver condition.

"Whilst Imogen was in her reception class she had a life saving liver transplant. This has been a difficult journey over the last 10 months, however the transplant has been successful and Imogen is now back at school.

"Imogen's determination, resilience and wonderful nature has inspired me to raise money for a charity I know has supported Imogen's family and the school through such a difficult time.

"So please help me raise as much money as possible for this wonderful charity to help more families like Imogen's."

If you'd like to show your support for the cause, please visit the fundraising page here.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Shop, Eat, Drink & Stay in Neston | Lifestyle | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies