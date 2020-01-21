  • Bookmark this page

Be a Cheshire Wildlife Warrior

Published: 21st January 2020 10:04

Help protect Cheshire's wildlife this year by becoming a member of Cheshire Wildlife Trust for half-price.

Be a Cheshire Wildlife Warrior

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is offering new members the chance to join at half-price throughout January from as little as £1.50 a month.

The Trust is the region's leading conservation charity working for wildlife across Cheshire, Halton, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Warrington and Wirral. It is the largest voluntary organisation working to safeguard the future of all native wildlife across the Cheshire region.

Cheshire Wildlife Trust receives no government funding. Much of its work depends on members of the public who donate a small amount each month or year to help protect local wildlife and the wild places you enjoy.

With your help, the Trust can:

  • Create havens for wildlife by managing more than 30 nature reserves. Did you know that wherever you live in Cheshire, you're not that far away from a Cheshire Wildlife Trust nature reserve?
  • Work with landowners to protect precious species and habitats throughout the region. We want to work with landowners to make more than 3000 hectares better for wildlife.
  • Fight to protect wildlife under threat across Cheshire and the Wirral. We're working with other Wildlife Trusts, charities and landowners to highlight the devastating effect that HS2 will have on wildlife and we're asking the government to ‘Stop and Rethink' HS2.
  • Campaign for better protection of nature on land and in our seas.
  • Inspire, support and engage people of all ages to discover and take action for their local wildlife. The Trust connects more than 6,000 children with nature every year.

Become a member today from £1.50 a month and you can make a difference for local wildlife.

To find out more about the types of membership, what you will receive and how to join please visit: www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/membership or call us on 01948 820728.

