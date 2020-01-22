  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

22 Bus Will Continue To Serve Neston

Published: 22nd January 2020 14:02

Despite recent rumours to the contrary, Stagecoach have confirmed that there are no plans, currently, to withdraw the 22 bus service through Neston.

Stagecoach

Cheshire West and Chester Council had been in discussions with the route operator to explore options to save the service, after it came under threat.  

The new timetable, however, issued on January 19th, confirms a previous announcement to the effect that just the loop through Willaston has been removed. This was further confirmed by a PR representative speaking on behalf of Stagecoach, on Tuesday 21 January.

Discussions between the council and Stagecoach are ongoing.  Cllr Louise Gittins (Little Neston), who is also Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "We understand the concerns of passengers who rely on this service to carry out their daily tasks. We wish to ensure the continued running of this important service. In recent weeks, we have been working with the operator and Merseytravel to find a way of maintaining this valued public transport link.

"This collaborative approach is essential in delivering a sustainable transport service for the future."

Anyone with concerns is welcomed to attend the 'Cuppa & a Chat' session with Cllr Gittins and Cllr Andy Williams (Neston) on Saturday 15 February at Neston Town Hall.  The first hour (10-11am) is for general issues, with the second hour until 12 given over to transport concerns.

Click here or on the image below to see the revised timetable. (Opens as a pdf). You can also access the full, live, timetable here.

New 22 bus timetable

 UPDATE - 22/1/2020 - Following increased rumours regarding the future of the 22 service through Neston (and Parkgate), we made further enquiries with Stagecoach and have received the following reply:

"There are no plans for the 22 to stop serving Neston at the end of March.

"The only change to the 22 service is the one we previously discussed which is to include Mollington but no longer serve Willaston."

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

Mike Shipman
At 09:55 on 22nd January 2020, Mike Shipman commented:
Carrie
There are far more than two stops in Neston as you article suggests. More like 17! For detailed travel times download the itravelsmart app.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Carrie Spacey
At 10:07 on 22nd January 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Apologies Mike, I was going by the timetable provided by Stagecoach. I am fortunate in not having to rely on bus services, currently. I'll amend above.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Shelagh
At 10:55 on 22nd January 2020, Shelagh commented:
Use it or lose it. Get your cars off the road as much as possible and use the bus. No hassle with parking and better for the environment. And, if you're going out for lunch, you can safely have a drink.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Ian
At 11:05 on 22nd January 2020, Ian commented:
Carrie, a few people have told me that although the 22 will continue to pass through Neston it will stop going through Parkgate within the next month or two. I was told that, when asked, one of the bus drivers said that Stagecoach was planning to discontinue Parkgate. Do you know for sure please what the situation is?
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Carrie Spacey
At 11:31 on 22nd January 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Hi Ian, I was initially told about Willaston, then when CWAC said there may be an issue about Neston, I made a point of calling Stagecoach's media representative, who in turn made enquiries with 'Stagecoach Central Team', who confirmed that there is no change to the Neston part of the route. No mention has been made of Parkgate, and it is generally assumed to be part of Neston for the purposes of bus routes etc. However, in light of what you've asked, I will go back to them and ask for further clarity. Anything I receive will be added to the article above in due course.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Ian
At 11:51 on 22nd January 2020, Ian commented:
Lovely. Thanks Carrie
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Carrie Spacey
At 14:19 on 22nd January 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Confirmation received this afternoon from Stagecoach - no plans to stop the service through Neston & Parkgate. Quote added to article above.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies