22 Bus Will Continue To Serve Neston

Published: 22nd January 2020 14:02

Despite recent rumours to the contrary, Stagecoach have confirmed that there are no plans, currently, to withdraw the 22 bus service through Neston.

Cheshire West and Chester Council had been in discussions with the route operator to explore options to save the service, after it came under threat.

The new timetable, however, issued on January 19th, confirms a previous announcement to the effect that just the loop through Willaston has been removed. This was further confirmed by a PR representative speaking on behalf of Stagecoach, on Tuesday 21 January.

Discussions between the council and Stagecoach are ongoing. Cllr Louise Gittins (Little Neston), who is also Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "We understand the concerns of passengers who rely on this service to carry out their daily tasks. We wish to ensure the continued running of this important service. In recent weeks, we have been working with the operator and Merseytravel to find a way of maintaining this valued public transport link.

"This collaborative approach is essential in delivering a sustainable transport service for the future."

Anyone with concerns is welcomed to attend the 'Cuppa & a Chat' session with Cllr Gittins and Cllr Andy Williams (Neston) on Saturday 15 February at Neston Town Hall. The first hour (10-11am) is for general issues, with the second hour until 12 given over to transport concerns.

Click here or on the image below to see the revised timetable. (Opens as a pdf). You can also access the full, live, timetable here.

UPDATE - 22/1/2020 - Following increased rumours regarding the future of the 22 service through Neston (and Parkgate), we made further enquiries with Stagecoach and have received the following reply:

"There are no plans for the 22 to stop serving Neston at the end of March.

"The only change to the 22 service is the one we previously discussed which is to include Mollington but no longer serve Willaston."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.