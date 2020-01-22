Got a Local Project? Let the Neston Fund Help

Published: 22nd January 2020 13:41

Set up five years ago by a group of local businessmen who really wanted to make a difference in their local area, the Neston & District Community Fund has been helping to support a broad range of charities and community groups doing amazing work across CH64 ever since.

From the isolated elderly to young families struggling to cope, scout troops to arts groups, the Fund has helped to support some truly fantastic projects touching the lives of hundreds of members of the local community.

Neston Angels has received support from the Neston & District Community Fund. Pictured here is Dy Brown, on his 82nd Birthday, who calls all of the Neston Angels clients every week to check they are OK.

Thanks to the continuing generosity of local businesses and individuals, there are now further funds available to distribute as small grants to charities and grass roots organisations in the area.

In addition to established groups and charities, the Fund can also help to seed-fund new and fledgling groups, and in some cases, where there is a recognised need but no local service provider, established charities from neighbouring towns and villages can be encouraged to bring the work they do to the Neston area.

100 year old Paula on her birthday with her Neston Angels buddy Helen.

Apply now, or just have a chat



So, if you know of a local charity or group that could do with a helping hand - or indeed if you would like to set something up that meets a specific need in the Neston area, why not get in touch?

The Fund is managed and administered by Cheshire Community Foundation, and the application process and funding criteria are all explained here: https://cheshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk/apply-for-funding/

If you would like a chat with someone about your project or idea before making an application, call 01606 330607 and ask to speak to the Grants Team.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.