  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Smooth Store

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Got a Local Project? Let the Neston Fund Help

Published: 22nd January 2020 13:41

Set up five years ago by a group of local businessmen who really wanted to make a difference in their local area, the Neston & District Community Fund has been helping to support a broad range of charities and community groups doing amazing work across CH64 ever since.

From the isolated elderly to young families struggling to cope, scout troops to arts groups, the Fund has helped to support some truly fantastic projects touching the lives of hundreds of members of the local community.

Got a Local Project? Let the Neston Fund HelpNeston Angels has received support from the Neston & District Community Fund. Pictured here is Dy Brown, on his 82nd Birthday, who calls all of the Neston Angels clients every week to check they are OK.

Thanks to the continuing generosity of local businesses and individuals, there are now further funds available to distribute as small grants to charities and grass roots organisations in the area.

In addition to established groups and charities, the Fund can also help to seed-fund new and fledgling groups, and in some cases, where there is a recognised need but no local service provider, established charities from neighbouring towns and villages can be encouraged to bring the work they do to the Neston area.

Got a Local Project? Let the Neston Fund Help100 year old Paula on her birthday with her Neston Angels buddy Helen.

Apply now, or just have a chat

So, if you know of a local charity or group that could do with a helping hand - or indeed if you would like to set something up that meets a specific need in the Neston area, why not get in touch?

The Fund is managed and administered by Cheshire Community Foundation, and the application process and funding criteria are all explained here: https://cheshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk/apply-for-funding/

If you would like a chat with someone about your project or idea before making an application, call 01606 330607 and ask to speak to the Grants Team.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies