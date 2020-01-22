Ness Gardens and University of Liverpool Accredited for Work With Hedgehogs

The University of Liverpool has been awarded bronze accreditation, in recognition of the hard work undertaken on behalf of hedgehogs by a dedicated group of staff, students and volunteers from across the University.

Zoë Chapman with Hugh Warwick, spokesperson for the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, ecologist, writer and "passionate friend of the hedgehog" at Ness Botanic Gardens recent Hedgehog Weekend.

Since joining the Hedgehog Friendly Campus scheme in August 2019, Zoë Chapman, Business Manager at Ness Botanic Gardens and Clare Casey of the Sustainability team have built a project group from a diverse range of departments and teams across the University of Liverpool. The project group have worked together to undertake a number of initiatives including fundraising bake sales, tracking surveys, public events and awareness raising. We have also been instrumental in the rescue of four poorly hedgehogs, all of which were taken to a local wildlife rescue for care and treatment.

The Hedgehog Friendly Campus scheme aims to raise awareness of the plight of hedgehog, while taking practical steps to improve habitats and circumstances for hedgehogs across university campuses. The Hedgehog Friendly Campus project is funded by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society and runs nationally.

Since 2000, the number of hedgehogs in rural areas has plummeted by as much as 50% and in urban gardens by 30%. There are perhaps just a million hedgehogs left, representing a 97% fall from the 30 million estimated to have roamed the UK in the 1950s.

This decline has been in part attributed to the fragmentation of hedgehog's favourite habitat with the loss of hedgerows and familiar countryside habitats, leading hedgehogs to move into more urban environments where litter, busy roads and impermeable garden fencing and walls, significantly impact on their survival.

University of Liverpool Hedgehog Champion Zoë said: "By gaining our bronze accreditation we have made a solid start on raising awareness of hedgehogs and making our environment more supportive of the needs of these gentle mammals. We are looking forward to continuing this work in 2020, and hopefully, achieving silver accreditation in due course."

Syd Cottle, Director of Estates Management said: "The University of Liverpool has a diverse range of habitats across its campuses allowing great scope for our work to make the estate, and our working practices, even more hedgehog and wildlife friendly."

If you are interested in learning more about the project, please contact Zoë by email.

