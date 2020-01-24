Witnesses Sought Following Fatal Fire in Neston

Officers investigating a fatal fire in Neston are appealing for members of the public to help identify a number of people who stopped at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

At around 1.40am on Friday 17 January firefighters were called to a fire in a flat on Parkgate Road. Sadly, despite the best efforts of firefighters, the occupant died at the scene.

Following the 45-year-old man's death officers are in the process of preparing a case file of evidence for the coroner. As part of this they want to identify a number of potential witnesses.

It should be noted that as the formal identification process is not yet complete, the identity of the man, though well known locally, cannot be included in this article.

Detective Constable Vicky Reid said: "Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and we are committed to doing all that we can to establish exactly what took place on the night of the fire.

"As part of this we are keen to identify a number of people who were present when firefighters arrived at the scene.

"These include the man who initially reported the fire. He was wearing a high-visibility jacket and driving a grey estate car.

"We would also like to speak two other men. Driving United Utilities vans, they stopped at the scene and offered to assist.

"I want to reassure the men that they are not in any trouble. We simply want to speak to them as they were in the area at the time of the fire and may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"I want to appeal directly to these men, and anyone who knows who they are, to contact the team here at Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 613997, or via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about .

"Information can also be given anonymously, via Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111."

Firefighters investigating the fire have concluded that the most probable cause was an electrical fault in a fridge freezer.

