Ooh La La - Neston Hits French TV Screens

Published: 27th January 2020 09:43

Last Monday evening Neston Parish Church was seen nationwide by millions of French TV viewers.

Ooh La La - Neston Hits French TV ScreensThe Mayor of Neston, Dominic Roberts, welcoming producer Celine Chasse of France 3 to Neston Parish Church prior to the filming of the Lady Hamilton documentary on 19 October 2019.

It was part of a two-hour documentary about Lady Emma Hamilton, the most famous person Neston has ever produced. Her amazing life from rags to riches - and back to rags - (not to mention her romance with Lord Nelson) has for several centuries captured the imagination of many throughout the world, notably that of G.B. Shaw in his play Pygmalion. This subsequently led to Emma Hamilton becoming the model for Eliza Doolittle in the musical My Fair Lady.

She was born in 1764 at an unknown spot in Ness near the freshly-opened mines, and baptised in Neston church where her parents had married - and where her father was buried soon after. Neston church is therefore the earliest known landmark in her life, and the French TV crew came to Neston in October last year at the start of a two-week filming project taking in Neston, Hawarden, London, Portsmouth, Naples and Sicily.

They were welcomed to Neston by the Mayor, Cllr Dominic Roberts, and then filmed both outside and inside the church, focussing on the very same font where the infant Lady Hamilton was baptised.

On the following day the team moved to Hawarden, where the child had been brought up by her mother and grandmother in a long-gone dilapidated cottage next door to the Fox and Grapes, which still stands. The French cameraman and reporter team were accompanied by Geoff Wright, a local historian from the Burton & Neston History Society who has written a number of online items about Lady Hamilton's early life and origins.

The full documentary is the latest in the very popular Secrets d'histoire series on France 3, and is now on YouTube (in French, of course!). The Neston/Hawarden sequence can be found from 9.30 to 12.30min, here.

