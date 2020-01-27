Neston's Creative Touch - Looking Forward to Awards Season

Published: 27th January 2020 10:05

Linore and Nikita White at Creative Touch, the nail art studio based at The Cross in Neston, have a lot to look forward to in the next couple of months.

Keeping it in the family. Mum Linore (right) and daughter Nikita (left), are up for several awards.

The salon has been shortlisted and put through to the finals for two separate sets of awards this year.

They have previously won Salon of the Year in 2018 and Best Customer Service in 2019, but they are hopeful of adding more silverware to their elegant shelf at two upcoming ceremonies.

On February 23rd, they will find out if they've been successful as Nail Bar of the Year at the English NBL (Nails, Brows & Lashes) awards. Then, on March 1st, they will attend the 9th annual English Hair & Beauty Awards, where they are nominated for Nail Salon of the Year and Best Customer Experience.

Linore said: "All thanks goes to our amazing clients for their nominations and votes, and most of all their continued support."

Best of luck Linore and Nikita, Neston will be cheering you on!

See more about Creative Touch here.

