Campaign Group Seeks to Secure Funding for A540 Safety Improvements

Published: 27th January 2020 10:23

A54Zero, the group campaigning for greater safety on the main road that links Neston to Chester and the Wirral, met again earlier this month to plan its next steps.

It is seeking to secure funding for the stretch of road between Lees Lane and Liverpool Road, which has seen numerous near-misses, many serious collisions and some fatalities.

Back in June 2019, when the group remembered the death of Andrew Fielding at the junction of the A540 and Raby Park Road in 1994, they were told by local MP Justin Madders that the argument for improvements had been won and that the next step is to secure funding.

Remembering Andrew Fielding in June 2019 are (left to right) Cllr Bob Rudd (Chair of Cheshire West and Chester Council -CWaC), Justin Madders MP, Cllr Martin Barker (CWaC), David and Pauline Fielding, Keith Simpson (Head of Neston High School), Ceri and Phil Lloyd (co-organisers of the event). Photo: Leilafoto.

The group has declared its minimum requirements as being a scheme of linked traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing protected by lights at the junction of Raby Park Road with A540. Many of the group sent in a request for this as part of the local authority budget-setting process. The case was strengthened by evidence collected by the High School, which showed that there had been a significant number of concerns expressed by parents of students at the school about the safety of the junction.

In order to reinforce the importance of this scheme, members of the group will now attend key meetings of Cheshire West and Chester Council scheduled for February as the budget is finalised. They also plan to meet officers and members to discuss the creation of a costed scheme that meets their requirements.

Pauline Fielding - Andrew's mother - who is well-known in the area for her tireless campaign to improve the road said: "We now have a collection of interested parties who share a determination to avoid more fatalities and injuries on this dangerous road.

"The A54Zero group intends to deliver on its plan to secure a road design on the A540 adjacent to Neston that will be as safe as possible - and will ideally experience zero collisions. That is not possible in its current state so we will continue to press politicians with the power to deliver improvements to do so as soon as possible.

"They can be sure that we will continue to campaign for as long as it takes."

The Cheshire West and Chester Council meetings that members of the group will be attending are:

Overview and Scrutiny Committee Monday, 3rd February, 2020 6.00 pm. Proposed venue: Committee Room, Ellesmere Port Library, 1st Floor, Civic Way, Ellesmere Port.CH65 0BG

Cabinet Wednesday, 5th February, 2020 10.00 am. Proposed venue: 3rd Floor Meeting Room - HQ Building, Chester.

Council Thursday, 20th February, 2020 5.00 pm. Proposed venue: Council Chamber, Wyvern House, The Drumber, Winsford CW7 1AH

These are public meetings and anyone interested in the issue are free to attend.

