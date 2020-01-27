  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Smooth Store

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Coffee Morning to Boost Neston's Wellbeing

Published: 27th January 2020 10:34

As part of Neston Library's Health and Wellbeing week, a coffee morning on Wednesday will see several local organisations attending, to offer information, advice and support to local residents.

Neston Library Coffee Morning

Between 10am and 12noon on the 29th of January, you will be welcome to drop in for a cuppa and have a chat with other attendees and, if you wish, the following organisations:

  • RSPB and Lees Lane Friends - promoting the enjoyment of local wildlife and countryside
  • BRIO - offering health and fitness advice as well as free 7 day BRIO passes to get started.
  • Age UK, Home Instead Senior Care and Carers Trust 4 All - providing information about services available to older people and advice for later on in life.
  • Body Positive - promoting health and wellbeing in the LGBTQ community and what's on in February's LGBTQ History Month.
  • Healthwatch and Little Actors Theatre - providing advice and ideas on how to improve confidence and mental wellbeing.
  • Neston Civic Society and the Library Service will also be providing information about volunteering roles within their organisations, to enable people to try new things and get out and about in their community.

There will also be some live musical entertainment from classical guitarist Martin Mullen.

Locality Librarian Helen Neal said: "We want to encourage as many people to come along, even if it's just for a chat (advice is optional) and to enjoy some music, too!"

Weds 29 January 2020, 10am to 12noon

Neston Library
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6QE

Health and Wellbeing Week at Neston Library

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies