Coffee Morning to Boost Neston's Wellbeing

Published: 27th January 2020 10:34

As part of Neston Library's Health and Wellbeing week, a coffee morning on Wednesday will see several local organisations attending, to offer information, advice and support to local residents.

Between 10am and 12noon on the 29th of January, you will be welcome to drop in for a cuppa and have a chat with other attendees and, if you wish, the following organisations:

RSPB and Lees Lane Friends - promoting the enjoyment of local wildlife and countryside

BRIO - offering health and fitness advice as well as free 7 day BRIO passes to get started.

Age UK, Home Instead Senior Care and Carers Trust 4 All - providing information about services available to older people and advice for later on in life.

Body Positive - promoting health and wellbeing in the LGBTQ community and what's on in February's LGBTQ History Month.

Healthwatch and Little Actors Theatre - providing advice and ideas on how to improve confidence and mental wellbeing.



Neston Civic Society and the Library Service will also be providing information about volunteering roles within their organisations, to enable people to try new things and get out and about in their community.

There will also be some live musical entertainment from classical guitarist Martin Mullen.

Locality Librarian Helen Neal said: "We want to encourage as many people to come along, even if it's just for a chat (advice is optional) and to enjoy some music, too!"

Weds 29 January 2020, 10am to 12noon

Neston Library

Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 6QE

Health and Wellbeing Week at Neston Library

