The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Come on Down to the Foodie Friday Market

Published: 27th January 2020 11:59

Yes, it's Foodie Friday at Neston Market, and have we got food for you!

Alongside all your regular favourites out on the Square in the Town Hall basement, there will be extra food-tastic stalls, including:

Cheadle Farm Beef
Bridge Community Farm - Veg boxes
Cheshire Cheesecakes
Four Acres Farm - Pork Sausages
ESHE Honey
Nova Bakery
Tiresford Guernsey Gold - Yoghurt etc..
Larkton Hall Cheese - Alpine cheeses 

Wooden spoon stall at Neston Friday Market

And, while you're there, why not check out the amazing new spoon stall?  A veritable smorgasbord of wooden utensils, all shapes and sizes. Some even come with a smile!  At last week's market, yours truly picked up two teeny tiny spoons for my salt and pepper jars and a flat spatula, all for the princely sum of £2 - I love a bargain!

Remember to bring your bags for life, you'll need them to carry home all the wonderful things you won't be able to resist.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market, 8am to 2pm

Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

 

 

About Cookies