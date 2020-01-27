Come on Down to the Foodie Friday Market

Published: 27th January 2020 11:59

Yes, it's Foodie Friday at Neston Market, and have we got food for you!

Alongside all your regular favourites out on the Square in the Town Hall basement, there will be extra food-tastic stalls, including:

Cheadle Farm Beef

Bridge Community Farm - Veg boxes

Cheshire Cheesecakes

Four Acres Farm - Pork Sausages

ESHE Honey

Nova Bakery

Tiresford Guernsey Gold - Yoghurt etc..

Larkton Hall Cheese - Alpine cheeses

And, while you're there, why not check out the amazing new spoon stall? A veritable smorgasbord of wooden utensils, all shapes and sizes. Some even come with a smile! At last week's market, yours truly picked up two teeny tiny spoons for my salt and pepper jars and a flat spatula, all for the princely sum of £2 - I love a bargain!

Remember to bring your bags for life, you'll need them to carry home all the wonderful things you won't be able to resist.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market, 8am to 2pm

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

