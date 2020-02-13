Just Two Weeks Left to Have Your Say on Cycling and Walking Proposals

Published: 27th January 2020 12:15

Your opportunity to comment on Cheshire West and Chester Council's Local Walking and Cycling Infrastructure Plan closes on 13 February 2020.

The sections of the draft plan published in December 2019 that apply to Neston are as follows:

Cycling proposals

From Hooton crossroads the LCWIP recommendations extend to Hooton Station and onto the Wirral Way.

From Hooton station it is recommended that proposals address the steep gradient and narrow pathway to the Wirral Way to be suitable for all active travel users. The LCWIP improvements should seek to tie into improvements arising from the housing development at Rofton.

Maintenance and signage improvement has been identified as a priority to address both on the Wirral Way and on the Burton Marsh route 568 and the links between these routes. It is understood that Liverpool University Leahurst Veterinary Hospital Campus has future proposals for shared use paths on the A540 close to the Wirral Way. The LCWIP proposals encompass the Wirral Way into Neston on Burton Road/Liverpool Road and to Neston Railway Station.

The LCWIP recommends in Neston that the High Street and Bridge Street have a 20mph speed limit to compliment the 20mph limit on Burton Road. Whilst the LCWIP proposals in the short-term terminate on Raby Road, improvements to active travel facilities on Park Road to Neston High School should be brought forward and explored in future iterations of the LCWIP.

Walking proposals

In Neston, in addition to Burton Road and Bridge St aligning with the cycle infrastructure proposed improvements, Brook St, Raby Road and Gladstone Road are also recommended for improvement to serve Neston Railway Station and the town centre.

The walking infrastructure improvements extend on Burton Road south as far as the junction with West Vale in order to capture key community and education facilities along this route. The infrastructure proposals around quieter residential streets comprise of traffic calming, permeability and home zones. The LCWIP proposals can be seen in Figure 3-4 (see page 15 onwards).

To access the plan and the online survey to give your views, please visit this page on the Cheshire West and Chester council website on or before Thursday 13 February 2020.

