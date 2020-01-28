Neston Broadband to be Full Fibre by March 2021

Published: 28th January 2020 17:02

BT has announced that Neston is on the list of 'harder to reach' towns, villages and rural areas that it will ensure has access to ultrafast, ultra-reliable and future-proof broadband.



The portion of this build plan is within Openreach's previously stated target to reach four million homes and businesses with ‘full fibre' technology by March 2021.

More than 200 locations on the list are part of the company's ambition to extend its new ‘full' fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network outside cities.

The plans build on successful cost-busting village trials launched at the tail end of last year - which have seen engineers developing a range of new tools, skills and techniques to help Openreach extend its full fibre network into areas previously considered too complex or expensive to upgrade.

The improvement in connectivity could see more people able to work from home, and for business premises to enhance their online functionality and marketing strategies, making Neston an even more attractive place to live and work.

Mayor of Neston, Cllr Dominic Roberts, said: "This is a really positive announcement for Neston. High-speed connectivity is crucial for businesses of all sizes in the town and opens up possibilities for home working and home based businesses to grow.

"I hope the investment will provide the catalyst for further investment, not just in Neston, but in surrounding areas".

Openreach's CEO, Clive Selley, said: "Our full fibre build programme is going great guns - having passed over 2 million premises already on the way to our 4m target by March 2021.

"We're now building at around 26,000 premises a week in over 100 locations - reaching a new home or business every 23 seconds That's up from 13,000 premises a week this time last year.

"Openreach has always been committed to doing our bit in rural Britain - delivering network upgrades in communities that are harder to reach and less densely populated. We intend to build a significant portion of our full-fibre network in these harder to reach areas of the UK and are announcing 227 locations today.

"Our ambition is to reach 15 million premises by mid-2020s if right investment conditions are in place. Currently, the biggest missing piece of this puzzle is getting an exemption from business rates on building fibre cables which is critical for any fibre builder's long-term investment case."

Openreach recently reached over two million homes and businesses with full fibre technology and a quarter of its existing footprint already falls within rural areas. Also, more than 120,000 homes and businesses across the UK have signed up to Openreach's Community Fibre Partnership (CFP) scheme. The programme enables the company to work with a local community to build a customised co-funded solution and bring fibre broadband to areas not included in any existing private or publicly subsidised upgrade schemes.

To view the full list of market towns and villages included in this phase of build, please visit - https://opnr.ch/200locationsp.

To view an accompanying blog from Openreach's Kim Mears, MD Strategic Infrastructure Development, please visit - https://opnr.ch/ruralpr

