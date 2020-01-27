Neston Fire Victim Named and Funeral Arrangements Announced

Published: 27th January 2020 15:23

Cheshire Police have now formally identified the victim of the fire in Parkgate Road, Neston which took place in the early hours of Friday 17 January.

Stuart Walker lived in the flat above a dog groomers, where the fire is believed to have broken out in the kitchen, possibly as a result of an electrical fault in a fridge freezer.

45 year old Stuart was brought up in Stockport, but had lived in the Neston area for many years, where he had many friends and acquaintances. He is survived by his daughter Katie, dad Barry and brother Mike, as well as wider family members including his former partner Michele and her daughter Christine.

Stuart's family have now released a statement and details of his funeral:

"On 17 January, Stuart, a dear member of our family, passed away. It was totally unexpected and is something we are still coming to terms with.

"Stuart's funeral will be held at Landican Central Chapel at 12noon on Wednesday 19th February. We will probably be having the wake at the Cherry Orchard afterwards, but that's still to be confirmed.

"All are welcome to attend, please come remember his life with his family and friends."

