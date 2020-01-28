Huge Donation Boost for Neston Based Overseas Charity

Author: Nic Phipps, OAKS Sierra Leone Published: 28th January 2020 09:40

OAKS (Overseas Aid for Kids of Sierra Leone) - is driven by residents of Neston and Thornton Hough and has, after many years of saving, built another school in Bo, Sierra Leone.

The following images chart the progress of the build:

Before...

During...

and after, with foundations in for three more classrooms when funds permit.

This progress has been rewarded by a one-off personal donation of £10,000 by a supporter, Rosemary Piggott of Hertfordshire. Having followed our progress through our website and on social media, she wants us to build another classroom ready for next year's September entry.

Rosemary said: "I feel privileged to be part of OAKS support, as I can see the trustees' hard work and dedication, done from no cost base, is making a massive difference to such a poor society."

This bespoke charity now teaches 445 children at primary and secondary levels, with aspirations to build further to teach double stream and even a senior school. The quality of education and the dedication of staff, pupils and parents mean that we have had yet another 100% pass rate in exams this year - something quite unprecedented, but driven by close monitoring, assessment and self-funded visits from the Wirral.

There is a 20-strong medical support team visiting the charity in February and another three Neston residents also visiting next month, to assist with building and fundraising.

For more about our charity and the school, please check out our website www.oaks-sl.org and Facebook page.

Come to the ball!

For a flavour of the joy and community that the OAKS Charity egenders, come to our amazing fundraising Spring Ball. This year it is taking place on Saturday 21st March at Thornton Hall Hotel & Spa. It will feature the 48-piece City Jazz Orchestra, DJ Dave Bladen, three course meal, auction and bottle raffle.

100% of the money raised will go towards the building of a junior secondary school at our site in Bo, Sierra Leone.

Tickets available now, £45 per person, from Nic Phipps on 07876 356574.

