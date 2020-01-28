  • Bookmark this page

A Fairtrade Thank You to Neston

Author: Gaynor Marsden, Neston Fairtrade Steering Group Published: 28th January 2020 10:32

The Fairtrade steering group wishes to say a big Thank You to the community for playing your part in making Neston a Fairtrade Town.

Each of these organisations promote Fairtrade products in the area. The Neston community is a caring community - we care about where our food comes from, who produces it and that they are paid a fair price.

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonNeston & District Churches Together

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonNeston Civic Society

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonThe Teapot at Neston Methodist Church

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonNess Neighbours

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonAldi

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonSue Ryder Charity Shop

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonTesco

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonNeston Community Youth Centre

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonSainsbury's

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonThe Welcome Café

A Fairtrade Thank You to NestonNess & Little Neston WI

