A Fairtrade Thank You to Neston
|Author: Gaynor Marsden, Neston Fairtrade Steering Group
|Published: 28th January 2020 10:32
The Fairtrade steering group wishes to say a big Thank You to the community for playing your part in making Neston a Fairtrade Town.
Each of these organisations promote Fairtrade products in the area. The Neston community is a caring community - we care about where our food comes from, who produces it and that they are paid a fair price.
Neston & District Churches Together
Neston Civic Society
The Teapot at Neston Methodist Church
Ness Neighbours
Aldi
Sue Ryder Charity Shop
Tesco
Neston Community Youth Centre
Sainsbury's
The Welcome Café
Ness & Little Neston WI
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.