Neston Angels Celebrate Later Life with Social Butterflies

Published: 28th January 2020 16:54

As a symbol of change and transformation, butterflies will emerge from their slumber on Thursday 30th January as they pop up in the grounds and walls of Neston Community Youth Centre.

The centre is supporting Cheshire West and Chester Council's Social Butterflies art event to mark Cheshire West becoming an age-friendly borough.

Across Cheshire West the spectacular community art event, will see butterflies appearing in community venues across the borough and Neston Angels has worked with volunteers, clients and children from Neston Primary School to create a flutter of 60 butterflies all hand made in our community, by our community.

Neston Angels has been tackling isolation in later life for six years, matching local volunteers with older people who live alone, and supporting them to connect to their community through the wealth of activities in Neston, including luncheon clubs, social groups or Senior Matinees.

More than half of NCYC's volunteers are over 60, and their contribution to Neston's community is immense. In the last 18 months, volunteers on the Neston Angels project alone have volunteered 3139 hours of their time, benefitting 146 older people. One of the longest serving befrienders has clocked over a million and a half steps since 2014.

Volunteers are always needed to give an hour a week to visit an older person at home. If you know an older person who could benefit from a befriender, or want to find out more about becoming a befriender, go to https://www.nestoncyc.org.uk/angels

