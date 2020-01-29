Och Aye - Burns Night in Style at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 29th January 2020 09:59

Burns Night was celebrated in style recently at The Blue Bicycle café in Neston.

From piping in the guests, to addressing the Haggis, a wonderful celebration of the traditional Scottish Burns Night was had by all.

The team are looking forward to their next event already - watch this space for details.

Meanwhile, take a look at the Blue Bicycle's brand new website - if that doesn't tickle your tastebuds, I don't know what will!

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday : 8.30am to 5pm

Saturday : 9am to 5pm

Sunday : 9am to 4pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

Advertisement feature



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.