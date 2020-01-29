Och Aye - Burns Night in Style at The Blue Bicycle
Burns Night was celebrated in style recently at The Blue Bicycle café in Neston.
From piping in the guests, to addressing the Haggis, a wonderful celebration of the traditional Scottish Burns Night was had by all.
The team are looking forward to their next event already - watch this space for details.
Meanwhile, take a look at the Blue Bicycle's brand new website - if that doesn't tickle your tastebuds, I don't know what will!
Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday : 8.30am to 5pm
Saturday : 9am to 5pm
Sunday : 9am to 4pm
The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk
Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk
