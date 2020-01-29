  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Och Aye - Burns Night in Style at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 29th January 2020 09:59

Burns Night was celebrated in style recently at The Blue Bicycle café in Neston.

Burns Night at The Blue Bicycle

From piping in the guests, to addressing the Haggis, a wonderful celebration of the traditional Scottish Burns Night was had by all.

The team are looking forward to their next event already - watch this space for details.

Meanwhile, take a look at the Blue Bicycle's brand new website - if that doesn't tickle your tastebuds, I don't know what will!

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday : 8.30am to 5pm
Saturday : 9am to 5pm
Sunday : 9am to 4pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


 Facebook

Instagram

Neston Life

 

 Advertisement feature

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies