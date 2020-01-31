  • Bookmark this page

Night Manoeuvres and Promotions for Neston Air Cadets

Published: 31st January 2020 09:48

Cadets from the Neston ATC Squadron 2375 have been out on a local navigation training evening in preparation for a night hike up Moel Famau in February.

Nighttime manoeuvres and promotions for Neston Air Cadets

The cadets have been practicing their map and compass skills. Neston Squadron also participates in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, a scheme that is very popular with cadets.

Meanwhile, back at their base in Tanks Field, it was a big 'well done' to Cadets Molloy, McDonald and McFarlane after recently being promoted to Corporal. They successfully faced an interview panel and completed a training day. 

The Squadron meets every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 7pm and offers a wide range of training and activities for young people.  Find out more here.

