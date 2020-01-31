Night Manoeuvres and Promotions for Neston Air Cadets

Published: 31st January 2020 09:48

Cadets from the Neston ATC Squadron 2375 have been out on a local navigation training evening in preparation for a night hike up Moel Famau in February.

The cadets have been practicing their map and compass skills. Neston Squadron also participates in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, a scheme that is very popular with cadets.

Meanwhile, back at their base in Tanks Field, it was a big 'well done' to Cadets Molloy, McDonald and McFarlane after recently being promoted to Corporal. They successfully faced an interview panel and completed a training day.

The Squadron meets every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 7pm and offers a wide range of training and activities for young people. Find out more here.

