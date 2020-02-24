  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Couple Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

Published: 24th February 2020 09:57

Alfred and Joyce Bailey of Burton Road, Little Neston got married on the 25th February 1950, so they are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year.

Alfred and Joyce BaileyAlfred and Joyce Bailey - married for 70 years.

Their daughter Diane Jones says: "They met when Alf was working at Neston brickyard and he and other drivers had a bet to see who could get a date with the boss's daughter. and my Dad won the bet and got a date with my Mum!"

They have two daughters Joyce and Diane, two granddaughters, Helen and Jennifer, and two great granddaughters Ahnya and Aurora - all of whom will be celebrating with them later this month.

Happy Anniversary Alfred and Joyce!

Alfred and Joyce BaileyAlfred and Joyce with family members, who will all celebrate with them this month.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies