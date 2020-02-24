Neston Couple Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

Published: 24th February 2020 09:57

Alfred and Joyce Bailey of Burton Road, Little Neston got married on the 25th February 1950, so they are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year.

Alfred and Joyce Bailey - married for 70 years.

Their daughter Diane Jones says: "They met when Alf was working at Neston brickyard and he and other drivers had a bet to see who could get a date with the boss's daughter. and my Dad won the bet and got a date with my Mum!"

They have two daughters Joyce and Diane, two granddaughters, Helen and Jennifer, and two great granddaughters Ahnya and Aurora - all of whom will be celebrating with them later this month.

Happy Anniversary Alfred and Joyce!

Alfred and Joyce with family members, who will all celebrate with them this month.

