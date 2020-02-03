Neston Scottish Dancers Celebrate Burns Night

Author: Pat Wood Published: 3rd February 2020 08:39

Parkgate and Neston Scottish Country Dancers celebrated Burns Night in great style recently.

There was haggis, neeps and tatties, a fiddler, singing and dancing and words from a poem of Robert Burns himself to his friend - who turns out to be the great grandfather, five times removed, of one of our dancers!

The dancers meet every other Monday evening at 7.30pm. at the URC Community Hall, Moorside Lane, Neston.

Newcomers welcome, for more information telephone 0151 336 3170.





