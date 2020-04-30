Hands Up Who's Excited for ParkgateFest 2020?

Author: ParkgateFest Published: 7th February 2020 17:40

Yes, it's coming back - two full days of music, food, drink, children's activities and more, in the beautiful and unique setting of Parkgate.

ParkgateFest 2020 will take place on the weekend of Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 June. It's returning after a break in 2019, during which organisers have been gathering sponsors, applying for funds and having a good old think about what could make the popular, family-friendly event even better than the hugely successful and much enjoyed festivals in 2017 and 2018.

Its return is due, in no small part, to the support offered by key local sponsors, including two brand new ones - Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms and Apollo Builders, who are not just investing financially, but helping behind the scenes and will also be bringing some fabulous cars with them.

Other sponsors include several that have been there from the start - Constables Estate Agents, Neston Life, Eden Luxury Travel, Cheshire West & Chester Council, Hamlet Motors, Wirral Life magazine and Neston Town Council.

A massive thank you to all of them from the ParkgateFest team.

So, what's going to be happening?

You can be assured of a great range of musical guests performing for your entertainment; a mix of fabulous tribute acts and superbly talented local artists. The line-up will be announced very soon and we promise it will rock you!

There will also be a veritable smorgasbord of food and drink available, from local traders including Elephant Collective, Paisley Grey, The Ship, Cheeky Chilli and Silk Road, and the quirkiest bar by far ...Buck-a-Bar. Even more to come, so watch this space.

For the young 'uns, the KidZone will be packed with things to do, ways to get messy, opportunities to learn and, above all, have a whole lot of SLIMEY fun.

For those enthused by anything with an engine - you're going to be beside yourselves. A wide range of vehicles will be coming to ParkgateFest in 2020 - from Harleys to Rally Cars, Classic to Film-Famous.

Oh, and stalls? We've got loads of them. There's everything from glitter and face paints to beauty products, quirky gifts, antiques, fashion and doggie treats.

Tickets



There will be lots more information coming out between now and June, but what you need to know right now is that if you buy your tickets online you'll pay just £10 for a day, or £18 for a full weekend ticket - amazing!

On the door it will be £12.50 for adults. Kids aged up to and including 12 years get in free, 13-17 year olds for just £5.

Tickets will also go on sale in local outlets at the end of February, we'll give you the full list as soon as possible.

Early Bird Prize Draw Time

Four nights at Daios Cove - imagine that!

If you book your ParkgateFest 2020 tickets online before 30/4/2020 you will go into a prize draw to win an amazing holiday sponsored by Eden Luxury Travel:

4 Nights in a Deluxe Sea View Room at Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas in Crete!

(Based on two persons, half board, stay dates September - October 2020 or April - June 2021, subject to availability)

Give the gift of love?



Hey, here's a thought - a pair of ParkgateFest tickets would make a great Valentine's present for your wife/girlfriend/husband/boyfriend - they'll love you even more than they already do...

So, save the date, get booking and we'll all have the most incredible party on 6 & 7 June 2020 - ParkgateFest : The Return.

For information contact parkgatefest@gmail.com

www.parkgatefest.co.uk

