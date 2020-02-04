  • Bookmark this page

Help Shape the Dee Coastlines Project

Published: 4th February 2020 09:18

Dee Coastliners is a Tidal Dee Catchment Partnership project designed to inspire coastal communities on the Wirral and in Flintshire & Denbighshire about the natural heritage of the Dee Estuary.

Dee Coastliners Project

Led by Cheshire Wildlife Trust and supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, project leaders are seeking to create a new community of stewardship on the estuary which will take action to address the needs of that heritage.

It is a cross-border project working on both the English and Welsh sides of the estuary. Although sharing a common nature, the area is politically and socially divided. The project seeks to unite the communities across the estuary by reconnecting them to a common estuarine heritage. The legacy will be a community attachment to place that will create a more resilient landscape and protect the livelihoods of those who depend upon it.

Dee Coastlines Project

This is a partnership project being led by Cheshire Wildlife Trust on behalf of the Tidal Dee Catchment Partnership. It is a 5-year £900,000 project. First round project development funding has been secured from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a second round application is anticipated to be submitted this year.

Take part

At this early stage of the project, participation by residents and organisations in the areas of the project in a series of online surveys.  Your contributions would be very welcome:

Volunteering - https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/deecoastlinersvolunteering

Dee Estuary Communities - https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/deecoastlinerscommunity

Teaching - https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/deecoastlinersteaching

Water Quality and Pollution - https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/deecoastlinerswater

For Businesses: - https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/deecoastlinersbusinesses

More information about the project, and the opportunity to keep up to date on progress, is available on the Cheshire Wildlife Trust website here.

 

