Never Mind the Masked Singer, Check out Neston's Masked Actors

Published: 4th February 2020 09:55

It's one of many exercises that have formed part of The Neston Drama Studio's fascinating evening classes in acting.

The Neston Drama Studio

The weekly classes, starting again from Monday 17 February, are led by professional actor David Spinx.They are aimed at anyone aged over 18 who would like to learn more about acting. Whether you're a complete beginner, or have a few board-treading experiences under your belt, you will be made welcome.

David SpinxProfessional actor David Spinx leads the course.

Course leader David said: "Whether you're an experienced actor or just starting out, here's always room for improvement, so come on down and have fun while charging those skills.

"We explore exercises in developing the actor's voice; imagination and physical abilities; reading skills; understanding the character, situation and role.

"It's a lot of fun and will nurture your confidence, creativity and communication skills."Sessions take place on Monday evenings, from 6.30-8.30pm.

£7 per session, pay on the night.

Places are limited, so be sure to sign up early to avoid disappointment.

 

All enquiries.....

Burton Road
Neston
CH64 9RE

info@nestoncyc.org.uk / 0151 336 7805

Facebook

The Neston Drama Studio

 

