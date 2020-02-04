Welcome to the Red Lion in Parkgate
|Published: 4th February 2020 12:58
The Red Lion is a classic British local pub in a stunning location, offering great drinks, great food and great fun.
For your entertainment:
All live sports on TV from Sky Sports and terrestrial channels
Live Music, including Open Mic Night on the first and third Thursdays of every month
Quiz Night every Wednesday, with the chance to win 6 free drinks, raffle prize and jackpot.
To drink:
Premium Lagers
Traditional Cask Ales
Premium bottled beers, including Belgian and Alcohol Free
A range of quality wines by the glass and the bottle
Gin Selection
Rum Selection
Whisky Selection
Premium Cider on Draught
Local Beers
Local Spirits
To eat:
Our new menu features Pub Classic Meals, including Sausage & Mash, Steak & Kidney Pudding, Fish & Chips, plus Paninis and Jacket Potatoes.
Download the menu here
(Opens as a pdf in another window)
Offers!
Free February - Buy 9 Pints and get 1 Free
Buy 6 Large glasses of Wine and get 1 Free.
Meal Deal - Panini, Chips and Soft Drink £5.95; add Alcoholic Drink for £3.00.
All this, plus a cosy fire in Winter and a sunny beer garden in the Summer.
Find us
Now you can't wait to come on down, so here's when we're open:
Monday to Thursday - 12noon to 11pm
Friday & Saturday - 12noon to 12midnight
Sunday - 12noon to 10.30pm
We look forward to welcoming you.
The Red Lion
The Parade
Parkgate
Cheshire
CH64 6SB
Tel: 0151 336 1548
Email: redlionparkgate@gmail.com
Advertisement feature
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.