The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Welcome to the Red Lion in Parkgate

Published: 4th February 2020 12:58

The Red Lion, Parkgate

The Red Lion is a classic British local pub in a stunning location, offering great drinks, great food and great fun.

For your entertainment:

All live sports on TV from Sky Sports and terrestrial channels

Live Music, including Open Mic Night on the first and third Thursdays of every  month

Quiz Night every Wednesday, with the chance to win 6 free drinks, raffle prize and jackpot.

To drink:

The Red Lion, Parkgate

Premium Lagers

Traditional Cask Ales

Premium bottled beers, including Belgian and Alcohol Free

A range of quality wines by the glass and the bottle

Gin Selection

Rum Selection

Whisky Selection

Premium Cider on Draught

Local Beers

Local Spirits

The Red Lion, Parkgate

To eat:

Our new menu features Pub Classic Meals, including Sausage & Mash, Steak & Kidney Pudding, Fish & Chips, plus Paninis and Jacket Potatoes.

Download the menu here
(Opens as a pdf in another window)

The Red Lion, Parkgate

Offers!

Free February - Buy 9 Pints and get 1 Free

Buy 6 Large glasses of Wine and get 1 Free.

Meal Deal - Panini, Chips and Soft Drink £5.95; add Alcoholic Drink for £3.00.

All this, plus a cosy fire in Winter and a sunny beer garden in the Summer.

The Red Lion, Parkgate

Find us

Now you can't wait to come on down, so here's when we're open:

Monday to Thursday - 12noon to 11pm

Friday & Saturday - 12noon to 12midnight

Sunday - 12noon to 10.30pm

We look forward to welcoming you.

The Red Lion
The Parade
Parkgate
Cheshire
CH64 6SB

Tel: 0151 336 1548
Email: redlionparkgate@gmail.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Neston Life

The Red Lion, Parkgate

Advertisement feature



 

