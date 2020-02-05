Spice Up Your Winter Menu at Neston Market This Week

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 5th February 2020 08:25

My Spicy Blends will be at Neston Market this Friday and your Editor highly recommends you pop down and see what's on offer.



As a keen home cook, I often make my own curries from scratch, with mixed results, admittedly! I cook to feed my family, to entertain and sometimes just as therapy after a stressful day. But, I'm never shy in reaching for a handy quick fix, when time is tight or when I just want to let an expert lead the way

One such quick fix is the fantastic range of authentic-tasting world dishes that you can create at home using My Spicy Blends.

These handy pouches contain all the spices you need and come with a recipe card. The card will advise you which main ingredients work best with each blend (most work equally well with meat, fish and vegetables) and any other things you may need, which mostly seems to stretch to a handful of onions, some coconut milk and occasionally a tin of chopped tomatoes.

Mix them as directed on the card supplied and within 20-30 minutes you'll have a fabulous curry or other world dish ready on the table.

As someone who often has very busy days, I've found they work equally well in the slow cooker - just mix and leave for a few hours and come in to the amazing aroma of a Dhansak, Korma, Rendang, Jazlfrezi, Thai or, my particular favourite, Coconut Tikka Masala . (Many other blends available!)

My Spicy Blends is at Neston Market on the first Friday of every month and you can have a look at their full range online before you go, too. Just visit their website here.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market, 8am to 2pm

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

Upcoming Foodie Friday dates:

28 February

27 March

10 April (Good Friday special event)

