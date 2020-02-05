Fabulous February and March Offers at Escape in Neston

Published: 5th February 2020 13:51

Fresh Look February



Book any Matis Facial and you will receive a Fresh Look Eye Treatment absolutely free!



A targeted and focused professional treatment dedicated to the eye

contour area to revitalise, hydrate and smooth. Includes specialised eye

massage with our soothing eye contour spheres.



(saving £17.50)



Marvellous March



Free Skin Analysis with our Skin Analyser with any Matis Facial. Using a

30x zoom lens to look deep into your skin to see whats really going on

with it. We can then advise you accordingly or prescribe you the correct

treatment and products to use.



Get in touch for more information or to book your appointment:

Escape

18-20 Bridge Street

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9UJ

Tel: 0151 336 6412

Simply mention AboutMyArea or Neston Life when booking your appointment

