Neston

Neston
Fabulous February and March Offers at Escape in Neston

Published: 5th February 2020 13:51

Matis Facials

Fresh Look February

Book any Matis Facial and you will receive a Fresh Look Eye Treatment absolutely free!

A targeted and focused professional treatment dedicated to the eye
contour area to revitalise, hydrate and smooth. Includes specialised eye
massage with our soothing eye contour spheres.

(saving £17.50)

Marvellous March

Free Skin Analysis with our Skin Analyser with any Matis Facial. Using a
30x zoom lens to look deep into your skin to see whats really going on
with it. We can then advise you accordingly or prescribe you the correct
treatment and products to use.

Get in touch for more information or to book your appointment:

Escape
18-20 Bridge Street
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9UJ
Tel: 0151 336 6412

Simply mention AboutMyArea or Neston Life when booking your appointment

Neston Life

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
