Air Rifle Shooting is Back for Neston Air Cadets

Published: 6th February 2020 12:02

Following a long break, Neston Air Cadets Squadron 2375 are pleased to report that they can once again offer air rifle shooting as one of the many activities available to their cadets.

Shooting Officer Cl Andy Probert proudly cut the ribbon to mark the reintroduction of air rifles at the Squadron's HQ at Tanks Field recently.

Air Rifles return to Neston Air Cadets

Cl Probert is also pictured with members of the Squadron proudly taking up their rifles for training:

Return of air rifles at Neston Air CadetsCI Probert with (r-l): FgOff Tom Morris, Cdt Sgt Matt Grindle, Staff Cdt FS Ben Turnbull, Cdt Sgt Harvey Turner and FgOff Will McCormack.

The Squadron meets every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 7pm and offers a wide range of training and activities for young people.  Find out more here.

