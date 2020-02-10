Car Damaged in Brook Street, Neston - Did You See This Happen?

Published: 10th February 2020 10:15

Significant damage was inflicted to a car in Brook Street Neston, some time on Sunday 9 February. No note was left by the driver of the other vehicle involved.

The car was parked opposite the bus shelter alongside Tesco car park. Its owner believes someone may have been trying to overtake a bus when they scraped the side of her vehicle.

If you saw anything, or have any information that may help, please contact Ellen on 07920 431759.

