Car Damaged in Brook Street, Neston - Driver Comes Forward

Published: 10th February 2020 10:15

Update - following publication of the article below, the driver of the other vehicle has now come forward and is in contact with Ellen.

Significant damage was inflicted to a car in Brook Street Neston, some time on Sunday 9 February.

Car damaged in Brook Street

The car was parked opposite the bus shelter alongside Tesco car park.  Its owner believes someone may have been trying to overtake a bus when they scraped the side of her vehicle.

If you saw anything, or have any information that may help, please contact Ellen on 07920 431759.

Comments

Snapdragon
At 11:58 on 10th February 2020, Snapdragon commented:
Any CCTV footage? Yellow lines all along road by terrace. Only blue badge holders. No excuse for not owning up to this.
