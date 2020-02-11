Love Your Local Market on Valentine's Day

Published: 11th February 2020 10:27

Love will definitely be in the air at Neston Market this Friday.

It's fallen on Valentine's Day so look out for some romantically themed products on offer.

Bluebonnet Sweets will have some Valentine's Candy Bags on sale, alongside their usual fabulous range of sweet and savoury treats from Amerca's deep South. And, from this week, they are introducing some good old fashioned sweets measured out of jars - just like at Mrs Buglas' shop on Chester Road back in the day!

Cheshire Cheesecakes will also have a special Valentine's baked cheesecake available - a 7" inch baked vanilla cheesecake topped with lashings of rich chocolate sauce, fresh strawberries and chocolate hearts.

They recommend that you pre-order if you want to be certain of getting hold of one of these delights. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market, 8am to 2pm

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

Upcoming Foodie Friday dates:

28 February

27 March

10 April (Good Friday special event)

