  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Smooth Store

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Love Your Local Market on Valentine's Day

Published: 11th February 2020 10:27

Love will definitely be in the air at Neston Market this Friday.

It's fallen on Valentine's Day so look out for some romantically themed products on offer.

Bluebonnet Sweets will have some Valentine's Candy Bags on sale, alongside their usual fabulous range of sweet and savoury treats from Amerca's deep South.  And, from this week, they are introducing some good old fashioned sweets measured out of jars - just like at Mrs Buglas' shop on Chester Road back in the day!

Cheshire Cheesecakes' Valentine's Special

Cheshire Cheesecakes will also have a special Valentine's baked cheesecake available - a 7" inch baked vanilla cheesecake topped with lashings of rich chocolate sauce, fresh strawberries and chocolate hearts.

They recommend that you pre-order if you want to be certain of getting hold of one of these delights. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market, 8am to 2pm

Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

Upcoming Foodie Friday dates:

28 February

27 March

10 April (Good Friday special event)

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies