The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Love Chocolate? Love Neston's Blue Bicycle

Published: 11th February 2020 10:44

The team at the Blue Bicycle at the Cross in Neston have got chocolate on their minds.

The Chocolate Garden at The Blue Bicycle

 

They're working with Wirral-based The Chocolate Garden to bring you a lovely range of sweet treats, just in time for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter.

Check out some of the best-tasting chocolate ever, in the form of variety boxes, lollies and even love hearts.  Great for gifts, great for a bit of indulgence.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday : 8.30am to 5pm
Saturday : 9am to 5pm
Sunday : 9am to 4pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


Neston Life

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
