Love Chocolate? Love Neston's Blue Bicycle
|Published: 11th February 2020 10:44
The team at the Blue Bicycle at the Cross in Neston have got chocolate on their minds.
They're working with Wirral-based The Chocolate Garden to bring you a lovely range of sweet treats, just in time for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter.
Check out some of the best-tasting chocolate ever, in the form of variety boxes, lollies and even love hearts. Great for gifts, great for a bit of indulgence.
Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday : 8.30am to 5pm
Saturday : 9am to 5pm
Sunday : 9am to 4pm
The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk
Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.