Love Chocolate? Love Neston's Blue Bicycle

Published: 11th February 2020 10:44

The team at the Blue Bicycle at the Cross in Neston have got chocolate on their minds.



They're working with Wirral-based The Chocolate Garden to bring you a lovely range of sweet treats, just in time for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter.

Check out some of the best-tasting chocolate ever, in the form of variety boxes, lollies and even love hearts. Great for gifts, great for a bit of indulgence.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday : 8.30am to 5pm

Saturday : 9am to 5pm

Sunday : 9am to 4pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

