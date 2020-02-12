  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
An Electrifying Day for Woodfall Primary Pupils

Published: 12th February 2020 10:40

Woodfall Primary School Juniors in Neston were delighted to welcome James McKemey from Pod Point, and EV advocate Gill Nowell from ElectraLink, into school recently, to deliver an assembly on electric cars.

An Electrifying Day for Woodfall Primary Pupils

The children heard from James about the importance of electric cars in tackling climate change, with the need to reduce air pollution from toxic tailpipe emissions. Pod Point is a major electric car charge point operator and installs chargers all over the UK - including a fantastic row of Pod Point chargers at Chester Zoo.

Gill, whose children attend Woodfall, brought in her all-electric Nissan LEAF for the children to look at. They were amazed at how quiet it is, how cheap it is to run (at only 1p per mile) and asked lots of great questions.

An Electrifying Day for Woodfall Primary Pupils

Woodfall's Junior Safety Officers are now creating an electric vehicle quiz, and its ECO Squad has started writing letters to ask Sainsbury's in Neston to install charging points. It feels like the start of an EV revolution!

