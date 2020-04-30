ParkgateFest - a Winner's Story and You Could Be Next

Published: 13th February 2020 18:45

Do you sometimes wonder what happens to prize draws that you've entered - does anyone really win?

Well, we're here to tell you that they certainly do in the case of the ParkgateFest Early Bird draw.

In 2017, Sue Embley bought her ParkgateFest tickets online before the April deadline and her name came out of the hat to win a fabulous trip to Tenerife, sponsored by Eden Luxury Travel.

Sue Embley went here - the Gran Hotel Bahia Del Duque in Tenerife - courtesy of ParkgateFest.

Sue says: "It was such a surprise! The team at ParkgateFest were so helpful in making the arrangements and the hotel staff were fantastic. We were made so welcome and had an amazing time.

"I would recommend anyone to enter any future prize draws and wish them good luck!"

So don't hang about, this year's Early Bird prize is a four night stay at the 5* Daios Cove in Crete (t&cs apply, see ParkgateFest website for details).

Described in online reviews as 'the best hotel on Crete', 'a haven of sheer luxury and relaxation' and 'simply superb', this is a truly amazing prize.

YOU could end up here...the 5* Daios Cove in Crete.

So to be in with a chance to win it, all you have to do is book your ParkgateFest 2020 tickets online before 30.4.2020 - simple as that. No strings, just a great weekend at the festival and the potential for a holiday thrown in!

ParkgateFest

Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 June 2020

