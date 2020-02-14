Silver Rainbows Welcomes LGBT Community in Neston

Published: 14th February 2020 11:39

A Silver Rainbows group already meets each month at Neston Library and now they're introducing a new initiative.

All LGBT people aged 50(ish) and over are welcome.

'Tea & Tattle' is the name of the social meet-up that takes place on the second Thursday of each month, from 11.30am to 1.30pm at Neston Library.

The brand new event starting soon will be a fabulous, free, LGBT Film Nights at Neston Community Youth Centre. The first confirmed dates are Saturday March 7 and Saturday April 18, from 4pm to 7pm. Events will begin with a social soiree (tea and cake!) when you can chat and share ideas about future film nights and other LGBT social events in Neston. Films shown will be a mix of classics and more recent releases.

If you would like more Information, please contact Shirley on 07980 131943.

www.silverrainbows.com

Tea & Tattle

Every second Thursday, 11.30am-1.30pm

Neston Library

Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 6QE

LGBT Film Nights

Saturday 7 March and Saturday 18 April, 4-7pm

Neston Community Youth Centre

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

