More Historic Features Arrive at Hadlow Road Station

Author: Hilary Booth Published: 14th February 2020 10:03

There's a lot going on at Willaston's Hadlow Road Station. Hilary Booth from the Friends group updates us.

The original railway Way Marker boundary sign has now been fitted close to the entrance to the station from Hadlow Road. (This sign weighs 200 Kg) Please look out for it.

The original waymarker is now back in place.

A Hadlow Road Station model railway will be fitted inside the signal box in the next week or so. The table on which the 8 foot long model will sit has been constructed and the model will be fitted with a perspex cover for security, safety and to keep it clean.

The model railway will soon be installed in the Signal Box.

Connections on the signal are also being worked on at the moment, and work will be completed on the actual signal before the birds start to nest this Spring. A pulley system connecting the signal to the lever in the signal box will be the next stage of this project.

A refurbished historical Players cigarette sign has been fitted inside the waiting area of the shelter on the far platform. The Hadlow Road sign for the south platform is ready to be fitted when the weather improves for outdoor work.

A Listed Building Consent Application has been submitted to the Council that includes signs and other items to be/fitted within the station grounds (curtilage), as well as south platform repairs on the West section, that we are working closely with the Council to obtain quotes for the works.

Painting work has started inside the signal box and will be ongoing for a number of weeks. Some external signal box painting is also required, when the weather improves before the new Hadlow Road signal box signs can be fitted.

On Tuesday 21st January, Hadlow Station featured again on Snelly's Breakfast Show on Radio Merseyside. Martin Eves will be adding this interview to the AV on show in the Waiting Room.

Monthly winter garden tidy up days will be continuing, with the next one on Wednesday March 8th, which helps to keep the gardens looking attractive. These tidy-up sessions continue on the second Wednesday of each month thereafter.

The next pop-up café days will be February 23rd, then March 15th and March 29th from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Please come and join us once again. (Let's hope we do not get another Storm Ciara on these Sundays!!!) We look forward to seeing you all.

Hilary Booth

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.