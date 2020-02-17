Neston Businessman Completes Heroic Challenge

Published: 17th February 2020 07:49

Andrew Smith of Andrew's Estates in Neston has completed his heroic and gruelling challenge of cycling 200km from Freetown to Bo in Sierra Leone, in soaring temperatures of up to 41 degrees.

Andy Smith arrives at the OAKS school in Bo, Sierra Leone, to an enthusiastic welcome from the children.

Much of the journey was undertaken on unmade roads, with rest stops snatched in very basic accomodation. His progress throughout was captured on video and in photos by fellow Neston resident Dave Bladen.

Various clips have been posted on Facebook during the challenge, which will be compiled into a video-log of the trip once Dave returns next week. We will post it here for you as soon as possible.

Andy undertook the challenge to raise funds for two causes - in West Africa for the OAKS school in Bo, which he has long supported, and here at home for Neston Nomads. Before setting out on the challenge he explained on his fundraising page: "As a lifelong resident of Neston and now with a successful business on the High Street, I'd like to prosper Neston Nomads in their drive towards a new state of the art pitch and facilities. In my younger years I had the benefit of all Neston Nomads had to offer and now my kids do. With the money I raise it will improve the future for the youth and my community.

"My other beneficiary is the Third World school of OAKS - a charity driven from trustees in Neston. They unlike the Nomads have nothing. This school where I visited 5 years ago now teaches 450 kids in a transparent trusting way, whereby 100% of the money donations hits the ground. The new football pitch with facilities and kits will give this community a bright future."

Aerial and other footage shot by Dave Bladen will be compiled into a video-log of the trip.

Andy and his support team, including OAKS charity leading light Nic Phipps, another Neston based businessman, arrived in Bo in time for the school's annual sports day. They were greeted enthusiastically by all the children and staff. Football shirts were handed out, including some from Neston Nomads.

Please, show your appreciation for the huge commitment Andy has made, by donating what you can on the Just Giving page here.

