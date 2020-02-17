Popular Neston Market Stallholder Opens Her Own Garden This Weekend

Published: 17th February 2020 14:18

One of the most popular stalls at Neston's Friday Market is run by Liz Carter and features her fabulous array of rare and unusual plants.

She will be there this Friday as usual, but in addition, on Saturday and Sunday you have the opportunity to take a tour of her lovely garden, Briarfield, to take in this year's Snowdrop Festival.

Liz runs these occasional open events under the National Garden Scheme umbrella and raises funds for local charities.You can pop down to Briarfield between 1pm and 4pm both days. Entrance is £4 for adults, free for children. The address is The Rake, Burton, CH64 5TL.

Meanwhile, the market this week will feature many of your favourite stalls, both on the Market Square and in the Food Hall in the basement of the Town Hall.

Next Friday, February 28, it will be Foodie Friday, so make sure that's in your diary.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market, 8am to 2pm

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

