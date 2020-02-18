  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
From Neston to Nepal - a Resident's Charity Adventure

Published: 18th February 2020 08:46

Neston resident Martyn Davies is off to Nepa in March, joinng a team of people who will be helping to build homes, communities and hope.

Habitat for Humanity - Nepal

Martyn is no stranger to this kind of adventure, having previously travelled to Vietnam, in 2018, to take part in the Vietnam Big Build, constructing homes for the economically marginalised in the Cao Lanh district there.

This year Martyn will be making a hands-on contribution to help make sure that one more family has a decent place to live, this time in Nepal. He said: "I'd love your support too - please give generously to the life changing work of Habitat for Humanity, so that even more people will have a decent place to live and raise their family.

"Please donate now to help build a home in Nepal. Thank you."

Visit Martyn's donation page here.

 

